Friday 22 November 2024

Elan's 3rd-quarter 2006 loss widens 74%

6 November 2006

Irish biotechnology firm Elan saw widening losses in the third quarter of 2006 after its troubled mutiple sclerosis drug Tysabri (natalizumab; Marketletters passim) was cautiously received by prescribers. The predicted blockbuster, which was co-developed with US drugmaker Biogen Idec, earned $8.1 million worldwide.

The Dublin-based firm's net loss for the period deepened 74.3% on third-quarter 2005, to $117.0 million, which was attributed to a gain of $23.0 million on the sale of Zonegran (zonisamide) in 2005, the inclusion of a share-based compensation expense of $10.9 million in 2006 for the first time, and a $15.0 million license fee payable to Transition Therapeutics for its Alzheimer's disease therapeutic, AZD-103.

Elan's total revenue fell 4.2% to $123.3 million, reflecting a drop in sales of Maxipime (cefepine) due to temporary supply shortages from a third-party supplier. However, in the first nine months of the year, the group's turnover increased 13% to $394.0 million due to a 14% improvement in product income as a result of greater demand.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze