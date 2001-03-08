Elderly have trouble with Relenza Diskhaler, says BMJ study

Most elderly people cannot use the inhaler device that deliversGlaxoSmithKline's influenza drug Relenza (zanamivir), even after tuition, according to a report in the British Medical Journal (March 10). The researchers suggest that improvements should be made to the Diskhaler device used to deliver the drug, noting that zanamivir treatment for elderly people with flu is unlikely to be effective unless delivery is improved. Particular attention should be paid to the loading and priming of the device, the researchers conclude.