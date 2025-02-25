Eleva Biologics

The company’s proprietary drug development activities currently focus on complement disorders and enzyme replacement therapies. Factor H (CPV-104), a recombinant version of human complement Factor H, is expected to enter clinical studies in C3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) in Q1 2025.

The company’s aGal (RPV-001) program to treat Fabry disease has completed a Phase Ib clinical study with promising results. All programs are sourced from Eleva’s moss-based expression system, which allows lab to GMP-scale manufacturing of challenging proteins with previously untapped therapeutic potential.