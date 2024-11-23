ELF SANOFI SAYS WILL TAKE CHARGE IN 1993

French health and beauty group Elf Sanofi has issued a statement saying that it will be taking a charge after tax amounting to 350 million French francs ($59.1 million) in the 1993 financial year that will bring estimated net income for 1993 to 800 million francs.
Consolidated earnings for 1993, barring "any materially adverse unforeseen external factors," are expected to exceed those achieved in 1992.
There has been some speculation recently that Elf Acquitaine, which holds a 51% stake in Elf Sanofi, may divest some of its non-care businesses, such as the beauty products business, Yves Saint Laurent. These rumors were fired last week by comments made to the press by Philippe Jaffre, chairman of Elf Acquitaine, suggesting that he would make a "clean sweep" of financial participations that had nothing to do with the oil business.
