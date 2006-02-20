Eli Lilly charity leaflet banned by UK regulator

US drug giant Eli Lilly has been ordered by the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to scrap a leaflet for the promotion or diabetes treatments, which it produced for the charity Diabetes UK. The order comes nearly a year after the company withdrew the offending leaflet, after being notified by the Agency of a complaint.
The leaflet, which only carried the charity's logo, did not inform readers that it was written by the pharmaceutical company. It also failed to warn patients who use schizophrenia drugs including Lilly's Zyprexa (olanzapine) about the risks of hyperglycemia and diabetes.
Eli Lilly says that the failure to mention on the document that it was the sponsor was an oversight, and that the leaflet was withdrawn in May last year as soon as the firm was contacted by the MHRA. The Agency admitted that its following up on the issue had been slow, because it was covering an unclear area of the law. However, the ruling is likely to prelude a more agressive policing of drug company/patient organization publicity.
