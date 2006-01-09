Elusys presents preclinical trial data for MRSA drug

In an address to the American Society of Microbiology's annual Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, in Washington DC, USA-headquartered drugmaker Elusys, a specialist developer of anti-infective antibody-based therapeutics, has announced the results of preclinical studies of ETI-211, its heteropolymer antibody drug candidate targeting methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection.
During the study, Elusys' research team studied S aureus distribution and clearance in ETI-211- treated mice and reported that, following four days of therapy, they could find no evidence of live bacteria in any of the test subjects, whereas the control animals showed high bacterial counts.
Elizabeth Posillico, president of Elusys Therapeutics, commented: "the ETI-211 data presented highlight the unprecedented efficacy of this heteropolymer antibody product to clear MRSA infections and provide a vaccine-like immune protection against subsequent infection."
