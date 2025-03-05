Emalex Biosciences

Founded by Paragon Biosciences, the company’s lead drug candidate, ecopipam, is being developed as a potential treatment for Tourette syndrome and other neurological conditions.

In February 2025, Emalex announced that ecopipam met primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase 3 clinical trial for Tourette syndrome. The study showed that patients receiving ecopipam had a significantly lower relapse rate in vocal and motor tics compared to those on placebo. The drug was generally well tolerated, with the most common side effects including drowsiness, insomnia, anxiety, and fatigue.

Ecopipam has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the FDA for the treatment of pediatric Tourette syndrome. Emalex plans to meet with regulatory agencies in 2025 to discuss submitting a New Drug Application (NDA).