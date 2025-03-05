Wednesday 5 March 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Emalex Biosciences

A clinical-stage biopharma company developing treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders with limited therapeutic options.

Founded by Paragon Biosciences, the company’s lead drug candidate, ecopipam, is being developed as a potential treatment for Tourette syndrome and other neurological conditions.

In February 2025, Emalex announced that ecopipam met primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase 3 clinical trial for Tourette syndrome. The study showed that patients receiving ecopipam had a significantly lower relapse rate in vocal and motor tics compared to those on placebo. The drug was generally well tolerated, with the most common side effects including drowsiness, insomnia, anxiety, and fatigue.

Ecopipam has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the FDA for the treatment of pediatric Tourette syndrome. Emalex plans to meet with regulatory agencies in 2025 to discuss submitting a New Drug Application (NDA).

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Emalex Biosciences News

Emalex Biosciences’ lead candidate Phase III win in Tourette syndrome
26 February 2025
Paragon company buys biotech with treatment for pediatric Tourette syndrome
14 August 2018
More Emalex Biosciences news >


Today's issue

Sandoz reports strong 2024 results
Biosimilars
Sandoz reports strong 2024 results
5 March 2025
Biotechnology
Marvin Gee promoted in 3T leadership appointments
4 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Russia plans to increase procurements of rare disease drugs
4 March 2025
Generics
Zentiva’s liraglutide pens promise affordable weight loss and diabetes treatments for UK
4 March 2025
Biosimilars
FDA nod for two Celltrion denosumab biosimilars
4 March 2025
Biotechnology
Gensaic secures $354 million per target deal with Novo Nordisk
4 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
ICER seeks to judge value of Trelegy and Breo Ellipta in COPD
4 March 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze