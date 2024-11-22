Friday 22 November 2024

EMEA And Opportunities For Self-Medication

13 February 1995

Although primarily and initially the new European Medicines Evaluation Agency drug approval system is intended for innovative prescription drugs and medicinal products, it can have relevance to the over-the-counter medicines sector, delegates at the recent European Proprietary Medicines Manufacturers' Association (AESGP) members' meeting in London were told.

EMEA director general Fernand Sauer explained the workings of the new system, as he did at two previous meetings (the inauguration of the agency at London's Canary Wharf and the subsequent EFPIA-Info meeting; Marketletter February 6), and he noted that the trend in OTC medicines seems to be convergence rather than harmonization. He also urged that the AESGP, which has always been active in responding to European Commission directives, should continue to be involved.

A point of particular interest to delegates was the legal status of medicines, ie Prescription or OTC, and switching, but Mr Sauer said that this would not be part of the agency's remit since legal status is not in the arbitration process for binding opinions. This point was reinforced by European Commission Member Marie Donnelly, who additionally pointed out that the system is intended to facilitate harmonization, not to impose it. She also stressed in a question session that since science has no national boundaries, using scientific criteria should mean that products are accepted on a scientific basis.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze