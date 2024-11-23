EMEA, EFPIA Monitor EU Registration Procedures

Results of the first phase of a survey conducted by the EuropeanMedicines Evaluation Agency and the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations to assess the performance so far of the European Union centralized procedure for drug approvals were announced recently at an EFPIA-Info meeting in London.

20 applications were included in the survey, of which nine were Part A applications (including eight rDNA and one hybridoma and monoclonal antibody method) and 11 were Part B applications (11 new active substance applications including a novel indication).

The study's positive findings, which were discussed by EMEA executive director Fernand Sauer and Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products chairman Jean-Michel Alexandre, were that: