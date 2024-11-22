EMEA Fee Decision Expected This Week

The European Commission's Council of Ministers was expected to reach a decision this week on the fee structure of the European Medicines Evaluation Agency for its drug approval work, the EMEA has told the marketletter. This follows the European Parliament vote in Strasbourg on January 18 to adopt the Haug report, which it refused to do at its last 1994 plenary session.
Meantime, a spokesperson for the UK Medicines Control Agency has said the UK yellow card adverse drug reaction reporting scheme is a leader in Europe, and it is vital that it continues to be effective. Susan Wood, director of the MCA's post-licensing division, said pharmacovigilence within the European Union will be based on national systems, and that the changes in the EU will add importance to the relevance of the yellow card system.
Michael Rawlins, chairman of the Committee on the Safety of Medicines, said that since the yellow card scheme began in 1964 after the thalidomide tragedy, over 300,000 reports have been submitted. About 20,000 reports are received annually, 70% from general practitioners and 25% from hospital doctors.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze