EMEA Inaugurated In London

The European medicines Evaluation Agency, based in Canary Whaf, Dockland, London, was inaugurated last Thursday (January 26) by UK Secretary of State for Health, Virginia Bottomley.

The agency's chairman, Strachan Heppel, said last week that as a result of the EMEA's location, some overseas-based pharmaceutical manufacturers would be establishing themselves in the UK for the first time, and other companies are considering whether to set up their headquarters in the UK.

- The European Union's new Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products held its first meeting on January 16-17. Its chairman, Jean-Michel Alexandre, and vice-chairman, Henning Hovgaard, were elected for a term of three years.