Saturday 23 November 2024

EMEA Management Board Airs Its Budgetary Concerns

14 July 1996

At its 10th management board meeting on July 2, the European Medicines Evaluation Agency welcomed the updated rolling work program setting out the EMEA's priorities until end-1997, and the board underlined the significant contribution of national competent authorities to the success of the European registration system.

However, concern was expressed over the Agency's budgetary position for 1997 in the light of the current proposal for a European Union preliminary draft budget, indicating a reduced subsidy in 1997 of 12 million Ecu ($14.9 million), compared with the 13.75 million Ecu budget for 1996.

Cost Survey Discussed The board also discussed the preliminary findings of a detailed survey on the costs incurred by both the national competent authorities and the EMEA secretariat for evaluation activities in the centralized procedure. The survey should be completed by end-1996, and its results are expected to provide a significant contribution to the preparation by the European Commission of a proposal for modifying the Council Regulation on fees payable to the EMEA.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze