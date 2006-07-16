EMEA OKs Kamada's Ph I plan for API

Kamada, an Israel-based biopharmaceutical developer and manufacturer of prescription drugs, has been granted approval of its plan to begin Phase I clinical trials on a respiratory form of its alpha 1-proteinase inhibitor (API ) drug product by the European Medicines Agency (EMEA). Successful results of the clinical trials of the respiratory form will mark a breakthrough in the treatment of congenital emphysema, as well as other lung disease indications, the company claims.

The firm says it applied to the EMEA in February this year and, having been granted approval of its plan, will work to speed up trial performance. Discussions between Kamada and the EMEA have begun also on protocols of Phase II and III of the clinical trials.