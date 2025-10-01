Business at the European Medicines Evaluation Agency has not been affected by the massive explosion which occurred in London's Docklands on Friday february 9, killing two people and injuring more than 100.

EMEA staff told the Marketletter early last week that Agency's offices had not been affected, the only problem being restrictions on traffic movements around Westferry Circus in the aftermath of the blast, which was caused by an IRA bomb concealed in a truck parked close to South Quay subway station.