EMEA warns on Remicade risks

The European Medicines Evaluation Agency has issued a public statementwarning of the risk of potentially life-threatening tuberculosis or other opportunistic infections in patients with rheumatoid arthritis or Crohn's disease who receive treatment with Centocor's tumor necrosis factor drug Remicade (infliximab). While emphasizing that Remicade is still an effective and useful drug in these patients, the EMEA asks prescribers and patients to be especially vigilant for the signs of developing infections while patients are on treatment.