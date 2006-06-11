Emergent and Sanofi Pasteur to develop meningitis B vacc

US biopharmaceutical company Emergent BioSolutions says that it has signed an agreement with France's Sanofi Pasteur to develop a meningitis B vaccine. The deal gives the latter exclusive, worldwide rights to Emergent's proprietary proteins and technology, for use in the creation of an agent which protects against Neisseria meningitidis serogroup B infections.
Under the terms of the accord, both firms will collaborate on all aspects of product development through to regulatory approval. Financial details were not disclosed.
