Emergent and Sanofi Pasteur to develop meningitis B vacc

US biopharmaceutical company Emergent BioSolutions says that it has signed an agreement with France's Sanofi Pasteur to develop a meningitis B vaccine. The deal gives the latter exclusive, worldwide rights to Emergent's proprietary proteins and technology, for use in the creation of an agent which protects against Neisseria meningitidis serogroup B infections.

Under the terms of the accord, both firms will collaborate on all aspects of product development through to regulatory approval. Financial details were not disclosed.