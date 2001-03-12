Emisphere starts Ph I oral heparin testing

Tarrytown, USA-based Emisphere Technologies has commenced clinicaltesting of oral heparin tablets utilizing its delivery agent, sodium N-[10(3 hydroxybenzoyl)decanoate. SNAD is Emisphere's drug delivery agent developed for use with the company's oral heparin tablets.

Emisphere plans to use SNAD as a delivery agent with formulations of both unfractionated heparin (UFH) and low molecular-weight heparin. The Phase I studies in the USA will initially look at escalating dosages of SNAD in combination with UFH in a tablet formulation to determine safety profiles.