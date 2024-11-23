Enbrel Effective In Arthritis, Says Study

As Immunex' Phase III trial of its novel treatment for rheumatoidarthritis Enbrel (tumor necrosis factor receptor) nears completion, the drug has been shown to improve the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis in a multidose Phase II study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (July 17).

In the study, 180 patients with refractory rheumatoid arthritis were given either subcutaneous injections of placebo or one of three doses of Enbrel (0.25mg, 2mg, or 16mg/m2) twice weekly for three months.

At three months, 75% of the patients in the group assigned to the most effective dose (16mg/m2) had improvement of 20% or more in symptoms, measured by changes in composite symptoms of arthritis defined according to American College of Rheumatology criteria. This compared with 14% in the placebo group (p<0.001).