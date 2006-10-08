Enbrel launched in prefilled syringes UK

US drug major Wyeth's anti-inflammatory drug Enbrel (etanercept) has been launched in the UK in prefilled syringes containing both 25mg and 50mg doses, for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, active rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis in adult patients.

Enbrel, which has been forecast to achieve blockbuster status for the treatment of psoriasis by 2010 (Marketletter September 18) and was co-developed with US biotechnology major Amgen, is the first and only biologic available in these two ready-to-use options, according to Wyeth.