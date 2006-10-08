Enbrel launched in prefilled syringes UK

US drug major Wyeth's anti-inflammatory drug Enbrel (etanercept) has been launched in the UK in prefilled syringes containing both 25mg and 50mg doses, for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, active rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis in adult patients.
Enbrel, which has been forecast to achieve blockbuster status for the treatment of psoriasis by 2010 (Marketletter September 18) and was co-developed with US biotechnology major Amgen, is the first and only biologic available in these two ready-to-use options, according to Wyeth.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze