Encapsulated Islets For Diabetes Treatment

Researchers from the University of Toronto in Canada believe they have developed an encapsulation technology for pig islet cells which could be suitable for transplantation into diabetics, relieving them of the need for insulin injections. The islets, surrounded by a plastic capsule and a gelatin-like substance derived from seaweed, will enter human clinical testing in China's Beijing Medical University and Fudan University in Shanghai early next year.

Anthony Sun, who heads the Canadian research team, says he has had a 100% success rate with the capsules in primate models of diabetes. In addition, the nature of the encapsulation technology means that immunosuppressant drugs are not required to prevent rejection of the islet cells. Previously, attempts to transplant islet cells have been unsuccessful, even when immunosuppressants are used.