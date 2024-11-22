Encapsulated Islets For Diabetes Treatment

Researchers from the University of Toronto in Canada believe they have developed an encapsulation technology for pig islet cells which could be suitable for transplantation into diabetics, relieving them of the need for insulin injections. The islets, surrounded by a plastic capsule and a gelatin-like substance derived from seaweed, will enter human clinical testing in China's Beijing Medical University and Fudan University in Shanghai early next year.
Anthony Sun, who heads the Canadian research team, says he has had a 100% success rate with the capsules in primate models of diabetes. In addition, the nature of the encapsulation technology means that immunosuppressant drugs are not required to prevent rejection of the islet cells. Previously, attempts to transplant islet cells have been unsuccessful, even when immunosuppressants are used.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze