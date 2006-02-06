"Encouraging" data for Bio-Bridge's HIV vaccine

Bio-Bridge Science, a USA-based development-stage biotechnology company, says that it has "encouraging" results from pharmacological and acute toxicity studies on its HIV therapeutic Vaccine (HIV-PV pseudovirus) on mice and monkeys.
The vaccine, based on exclusive technology co-developed by the firm's chief executive, Liang Qiao, an associate professor at Loyola University Chicago's Stritch School of Medicine, targets infection in mucosal tissues, the first type of tissue attacked by HIV.
The studies showed that the vaccine at low, medium and high doses did not have any side effects on the central nervous, cardiovascular or respiratory systems of the animals. No significant differences on blood cells and serum biochemical parameters between pre- and post-treatment groups were observed within 14 days after administration.
