Encouraging data for Generex' flu vacc and cancer drug

Canada's Generex Biotechnology says that its wholly-owned subsidiary Antigen Express, has reported strong data on its synthetic peptide technology for influenza vaccines, demonstrating that innoculation of mice with proprietary vaccines derived from the H5 protein of the H5N1 virus resulted in more robust production of antibodies after subsequent challenges with H5 itself. The firm also presented data at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, held in Atlanta, Georgia, showing that its proprietary peptide derived from the the cancer-associated HER-2/neu protein is safe and well tolerated.