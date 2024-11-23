Encouraging HOT Study Results

Hypertension Patients Still Undertreated
Despite the wide range of antihypertensive drugs currently on the market and being utilized by the patient population, the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke is still much greater in hypertensives compared to normotensive patients, reported Astra at the 16th International Society of Hypertension meeting held in Glasgow, Scotland on June 23.
Over half of the patients receiving treatment for hypertension fail to reach the blood pressure levels set out in national and international guidelines, ie a diastolic pressure of less than 90 mmHg. This puts them at a much higher risk of fatal or nonfatal cardiac events.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze