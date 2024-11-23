Encouraging HOT Study Results

Hypertension Patients Still Undertreated

Despite the wide range of antihypertensive drugs currently on the market and being utilized by the patient population, the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke is still much greater in hypertensives compared to normotensive patients, reported Astra at the 16th International Society of Hypertension meeting held in Glasgow, Scotland on June 23.

Over half of the patients receiving treatment for hypertension fail to reach the blood pressure levels set out in national and international guidelines, ie a diastolic pressure of less than 90 mmHg. This puts them at a much higher risk of fatal or nonfatal cardiac events.