Encouraging Ph IIa data for Allergy Thera's vacc

UK-based Allergy Therapeutics has reported positive results from a Phase IIa trial of an oral allergy vaccine, which was assessed using the nasal challenge test, which involves the measurement of nasal airflow, together with testing of nasal secretions and irritation and other non-nasal symptoms, at 10, 20 and 30 minutes after allergen is sprayed into the nose.

The evaluation showed that the vaccine was safe and well tolerated and that clinical symptoms improved following an eight-week treatment period. Immunological response was noted following an eight-week treatment period and efficacy results followed a MPL dose-dependant pattern. All the active treatment groups showed an increase in median IgG following treatment, an increase in IgG4 in particular seemed to be associated with the addition of MPL, Allergy noted.

Allergy Therapeutics' new generation of allergy vaccines use MPL, its TLR4-agonist, as an adjuvant to boost and accelerate the immune response to the vaccine. This study (Study 103) recorded a number of firsts. It was the first ever examination of oral delivery of MPL in humans and it was the first time that any adjuvant has ever been clinically tested in an oral allergy vaccine. The firm said it is preparing for Phase II evaluations of the agent.