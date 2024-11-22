End Of Medicare As We Know It: AMA

Testifying before the Physician Payment Review Commission, James Todd, executive vice president of the American Medical Association, noted that whether Medicare changes are based on health reform or deficit reduction, the result would be the end of Medicare "as we and our patients know it."

He also noted that many doctors already lose money treating elderly patients, and the situation could worsen. According to the Commission's own figures, Medicare now pays doctors only 59 cents for services that private insurers pay $1. And a new round of cuts could bring that Medicare figure down to just 34% of private payments by 2004, said Dr Todd. Other doctors testifying complained that some managed care plans are refusing to deal with some doctors, or are dropping those that signed up when a company first entered the market.

The Commission advises Congress on physician pay.