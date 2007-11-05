Endotis acquires three Organon antithrombics

Dutch drugmaker Organon, the human health care unit of Akzo Nobel, has signed an exclusive, worldwide license agreement with French small-glyco drug specialist Endotis Pharma for the development and commercialization of several antithrombotic compounds. Under the terms of the deal, Endotis has acquired exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Org 42675, Org 217609 (a neutralizable follow-up of Org 42675) and Org 224283, three antithrombotic compounds with an innovative dual mechanism of action. Financial details were not disclosed.

According to the companies, Org 42675 and Org 217609 display a new and original dual mechanism of action, combining blood coagulation factor Xa inhibition and thrombin inhibition. Org 42675 has successfully completed two Phase I clinical trials. Org 224283 also displays an innovative dual mechanism of action, combining factor Xa inhibition and an antiplatelet effect, both effects being neutralizable by a specific antidote. Org 224283 is at a preclinical-stage of development, noted Organon, which is being bought by US drug major Schering-Plough (Marketletters passim).