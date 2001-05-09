Endovasc progresses limb ischemia product

Endovasc is to bypass Phase II clinical trials of its investigationalnew drug liprostin for the treatment of critical limb ischemic patients after the US Food and Drug Administration granted a waiver to forego Phase I and II trials on the condition that a Phase III trial would include additional placebo arms. David Summers, chief executive of Endovasc, says that he is confident the company "will be able to meet its target date for treating the first patients in Phase III in November this year," now that the protocol is ready for submission.
