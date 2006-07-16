Enkam to present new data at FENS

Danish biotechnology firm Enkam Pharmaceuticals A/S says that it will report new clinical data from trials of three novel drug candidates at the upcoming Forum of European Neuroscience event in Vienna, Austria. The firm said that it would be presenting data on plannexin, which has demonstrated the ability to reduce oxidative stress and neurodegeneration in brain injury models, and dennexin which is under development as an anti-inflammatory.

In addition, Enkam said that it would discuss the findings from studies of its developmental family of fibroblast growth factor receptor agonists, known as dyodins, dekafins and encamins which, it added, may have the ability to reduce neurodegeneration and improve cognition.