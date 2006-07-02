Friday 22 November 2024

Enoxaparin results in cost savings compared with UFH in VTE

2 July 2006

French pharmaceutical major Sanofi-Aventis says that actuarial analysis of data from a trial comparing prophylaxis with enoxaparin, a key component of the firm's antithrombotic agent Lovenox, and unfractionated heparin in the treatment of patients at risk from venous thromboembolism, revealed the former resulted in an average cost saving of $1,002 over UFH, despite initial higher acquisition costs. The four-year retrospective study, which focused on data from more than 17,000 patients over the period 1999-2003, was published in Pharmacy & Therapeutics and formed part of Aon Corp's life sciences practice Clinical Effectiveness Initiative.

The overall CEI program found that the lower total in-patient costs associated with enoxaparin were as a result of savings achieved in intensive care requirements, laboratory analysis costs and medical supply expenditure, when compared with UFH. The work also established that significant cost savings resulted from switching to enoxaparin in patients with respiratory disease, a complicating co-morbidity or unstable angina.

Lead study author Richard Weinberg, chief quality officer at Stamford Hospital, in Connecticut, USA, said: "because of its cost-effectiveness, enoxaparin may be the preferred treatment strategy for prophylaxis in those at risk of DVT and pulmonary embolism."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze