Enrollment complete in OXiGENE's CA4P trial

OXiGENE, a USA-based biopharmaceutical firm focused on cancer and ophthalmologic diseases, has completed patient enrollment in a Phase II clinical trial of Combretastatin A4P (CA4P), its lead therapeutic candidate, together with widely-used chemotherapeutics, carboplatin and paclitaxel, for the treatment of imageable solid tumors.

The randomized, open-label study is designed to evaluate the safety and anti-cancer activity of the triple combination of drugs and OXiGENE expects the presentation of top-line data later this year, as patients enrolled in the trial are continuing to receive prolonged therapy.