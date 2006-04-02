Enrollment complete in OXiGENE's CA4P trial

OXiGENE, a USA-based biopharmaceutical firm focused on cancer and ophthalmologic diseases, has completed patient enrollment in a Phase II clinical trial of Combretastatin A4P (CA4P), its lead therapeutic candidate, together with widely-used chemotherapeutics, carboplatin and paclitaxel, for the treatment of imageable solid tumors.
The randomized, open-label study is designed to evaluate the safety and anti-cancer activity of the triple combination of drugs and OXiGENE expects the presentation of top-line data later this year, as patients enrolled in the trial are continuing to receive prolonged therapy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze