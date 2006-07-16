Sunday 24 November 2024

Enrollment complete in Ph I/IIa trial of BioAxone' Cethrin

16 July 2006

Canadian drugmaker BioAxone Therapeutic has completed the targeted patient enrollment of a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of Cethrin (recombinant protein-based inhibitor of Rho signaling), its candidate treatment for acute spinal cord injury. Results of the evaluation are expected in the fall.

The agent will be co-delivered with a fibrin sealant and administered once directly onto the surface of the spinal cord during spinal decompression surgery. The open-label pharmacokinetic trial, to be conducted in 37 patients with acute thoracic or cervical spinal cord injuries across nine centers in the USA and Canada, is also designed to evaluate safety and tolerability.

Montreal-based BioAxone noted that, although the trial is not placebo-controlled, it has an exploratory efficacy component, based on the American Spinal Injury Association's classification scale, designed to detect improvements in sensory and motor function of patients.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze