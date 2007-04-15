Enrollment ends in Ph III NSCLC trial of TLR-9

Massachusetts, USA-based Coley Pharmaceutical says that Pfizer, licensee for its Toll-like receptor 9 agonist drug candidate PF-3512676, has completed patient enrollment in two pivotal Phase III trials of the agent in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. Pfizer, which originally licensed the compound in March 2005, began patient enrollment in November of that year (Marketletters passim).

The studies are designed to establish the safety and efficacy of the drug when administered in combination with standard chemotherapy, versus chemotherapy alone, in the first-line treatment of patients with locally-advanced or metastatic forms of the disease. The primary endpoint is the drug's impact on overall survival which, at present with the standard therapy, ranges from seven to 10 months.