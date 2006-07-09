Enrollment opens in Ph II trial of Symphony's AF product

Symphony Medical, a USA-based developer of non-destructive biologic and biopolymer therapies for atrial fibrillation and other cardiac abnormalities, says that patient enrollment is underway in a Phase II multicenter trial of its novel, non-destructive therapy designed to prevent sustained post-operative atrial fibrillation.

The condition, which is the most common complication associated with the approximately 500,000 coronary artery bypass grafting and cardiac valve replacement surgeries performed each year, represents the most important potentially-reversible health care expenditure related to cardiothoracic surgery, with annual costs exceeding $1.0 billion in the USA alone, the firm stated.

Symphony's novel post-operative AF procedure employs a non-ablative, non-surgical approach whereby a hemostatic sealant derived from human plasma is prophylactically injected into a specific location of a patient's heart prior to the conclusion of an open chest cardiothoracic procedure.