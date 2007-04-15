Enrollment opens in Ph IIa AD trial of HF0220

Bristol, UK-based Hunter-Fleming has enrolled the first patients into a Phase IIa biomarker study investigating the use of HF0220 in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. The drug's novel mode of action enables a completely new approach to the treatment of inflammatory degenerative disorders such as AD, according to the firm.
HF0220 is regarded by the company as a major breakthrough and is currently being investigated for the treatment of a number of different conditions with significant unmet medical need. The Phase IIa multicenter, double-blind, placebo controlled, 40-patient, biomarker trial is designed to meet the following objectives: to demonstrate the safety and tolerability of HF0220, to determine an optimal dose for Phase IIb studies, and to elucidate further the novel mode of action.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze