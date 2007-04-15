Enrollment opens in Ph IIa AD trial of HF0220

Bristol, UK-based Hunter-Fleming has enrolled the first patients into a Phase IIa biomarker study investigating the use of HF0220 in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. The drug's novel mode of action enables a completely new approach to the treatment of inflammatory degenerative disorders such as AD, according to the firm.

HF0220 is regarded by the company as a major breakthrough and is currently being investigated for the treatment of a number of different conditions with significant unmet medical need. The Phase IIa multicenter, double-blind, placebo controlled, 40-patient, biomarker trial is designed to meet the following objectives: to demonstrate the safety and tolerability of HF0220, to determine an optimal dose for Phase IIb studies, and to elucidate further the novel mode of action.