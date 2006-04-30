Friday 22 November 2024

Enrollment target for Medicare Rx plans met

30 April 2006

The US Department of Health and Housing Services has announced that the federal government's target for Medi-care drug plan enrollments in 2006 has been achieved, ahead of the May 15 deadline for seniors to sign-up without facing financial penalties (Marketletters passim). Michael Leavitt, the HHS Secretary, told the Associated Press more than 30 million people are now covered, compared with a target of 28 to 30 million.

Government figures disputed by WSJ

The figures are disputed by the Wall Street Journal, which argues they include 3.5 million people who receive health care through the military's TRICARE program and the Federal Employee Health Benefits program.

