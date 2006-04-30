Enrollment target for Medicare Rx plans met

The US Department of Health and Housing Services has announced that the federal government's target for Medi-care drug plan enrollments in 2006 has been achieved, ahead of the May 15 deadline for seniors to sign-up without facing financial penalties (Marketletters passim). Michael Leavitt, the HHS Secretary, told the Associated Press more than 30 million people are now covered, compared with a target of 28 to 30 million.
Government figures disputed by WSJ
The figures are disputed by the Wall Street Journal, which argues they include 3.5 million people who receive health care through the military's TRICARE program and the Federal Employee Health Benefits program.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze