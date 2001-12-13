Entelos signs deal with Pfizer

Entelos has signed a collaboration agreement with Pfizer, whereby thelatter will provide research funding and license fees for achieving specific objectives. Entelos will also receive milestone payments for "certain novel biological insights and biomarkers" accepted by Pfizer.
Under the terms of the deal, Entelos scientists will prioritize specific Pfizer asthma drug candidates based on their predicted clinical efficacy using Entelos' PhysioLab technology. The latter firm said it aims to identify novel insights related to the therapeutic efficacy of certain respiratory pathways as well as novel biomarkers of drug response.
James Karis, Entelos' chief executive, said that over the last year "our capability and experience in applying in-silico science and PhysioLab technology throughout the entire spectrum of drug discovery and development has increased tremendously."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze