Entelos signs deal with Pfizer

Entelos has signed a collaboration agreement with Pfizer, whereby thelatter will provide research funding and license fees for achieving specific objectives. Entelos will also receive milestone payments for "certain novel biological insights and biomarkers" accepted by Pfizer.

Under the terms of the deal, Entelos scientists will prioritize specific Pfizer asthma drug candidates based on their predicted clinical efficacy using Entelos' PhysioLab technology. The latter firm said it aims to identify novel insights related to the therapeutic efficacy of certain respiratory pathways as well as novel biomarkers of drug response.

James Karis, Entelos' chief executive, said that over the last year "our capability and experience in applying in-silico science and PhysioLab technology throughout the entire spectrum of drug discovery and development has increased tremendously."