EntreMed initiates Ph II Panzem study in HRPC

EntreMed, a US clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for cancer and inflammatory diseases, has commenced a multicenter Phase II study with its lead drug candidate, Panzem NCD (2-methoxyestradiol), in patients with hormone-refractory prostate cancer.

Patients with evidence of progressive metastatic disease or known metastatic disease and rising prostate-specific antigen, during or after treatment with a taxane-based regimen, are expected to be enrolled in the study, to assess the drug's antitumor activity, safety and pharmacokinetics.