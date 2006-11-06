EntreMed initiates Ph II trial with Panzem

EntreMed, a US clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on cancer and inflammatory diseases, has commenced a multicenter Phase II clinical trial with its drug candidate, Panzem NCD (2-methoxyestradiol), in patients with recurrent or resistant epithelial ovarian cancer.

The primary objective of this single-agent Phase II study will be to assess safety, pharmacokinetics, tumor response rate and progression-free survival with orally-administered Panzem NCD. EntreMed noted that the drug has US orphan drug designation for this indication.