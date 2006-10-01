EntreMed's MKC-1 in Ph I study in leukemia patients

USA-based pharmaceutical company EntreMed says that it has initiated a Phase I study of its drug candidate MKC-1, a novel, orally-active inhibitor of mitotic spindle formation during cell division, in patients with hematological malignancies.

EntreMed said that its decision to examine the agent as a treatment for leukemia was based on the activity it demonstrated against a variety of cancerous hematological cells lines in preclinical studies. In addition, the firm reported that the drug has not been linked to any neuropathy or cardiotoxicity in trials completed so far.

Carolyn Sidor, EntreMed's vice president and chief medical officer, said: "initiation of this clinical trial represents continued progress on our clinical development plan for MKC-1." She added that the agent is also currently in a Phase II trial in patients with metastatic breast cancer.