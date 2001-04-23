EntreMed's TFPI antiangiogenic agent

EntreMed and the American Red Cross have published the results of astudy (Journal of Biological Chemistry Vol 276 (15): 2001), which has uncovered a dual role for tissue factor pathway inhibitors as potential agents for cancer treatment by inhibiting coagulation, an important component of the metastatic spread of tumors, and also inhibiting angiogenesis by preventing the growth of endothelial cells via an association with a very low density lipoprotein receptor. EntreMed says that this finding "provides us with a novel target for the development of new antiangiogenic and antitumor drugs."