Enzo Biochem in $46M offering

New York, USA-based Enzo Biochem says that it has entered into definitive purchase agreements with selected institutional investors to buy $46.0 million of its common stock in a registered direct offering.
Under the terms of this accord, Enzo will sell 3,285,715 shares at a price of $14.00 each. The net proceeds following the payment of expenses is expected to be around $43.1 million.
The sale of these shares is being made under Enzo's shelf registration statement declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 8. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur on December 20, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze