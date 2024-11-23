Enzo Biochem To Develop DNA Product For Hepatitis B

US biotechnology company Enzo Biochem Inc has initiated a joint program with Jayanta Roy-Chowdhury, professor of medicine and molecular genetics, director of gastroenterology and liver diseases, and a director of the Gene Therapy Core Laboratory at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City, USA. This is aimed at the development of a specific DNA medicine for the treatment of hepatitis B based on the company's novel gene regulation and delivery technologies.
This collaboration, according to Enzo, will also include exploration of approaches to control genes involved in organ rejection for the purpose of developing universal organs for transplantation. Prof Chowdhury will collaborate in the studies. In addition, Enzo is exploring the use of its technologies targeted toward the development of cholesterol-lowering products.
