ENZO INTRODUCES NEW PRODUCTS IN THE USA

- On news that the company has introduced eight cancer products, Enzo Diagnostics in the USA saw its shares soar on heavy volume last week. The company is a unit of the US biotechnology concern Enzo Biochem. The eight products are additions to the Enzo group's line of monoclonal antibodies that are used in cancer research. Seven of the products will be used to assist in the identification of metastatic cancers and the eighth product is a staining kit for detecting 18 of the MAbs the company markets for research purposes.