Enzon and Santaris to develop RNA-based cancer therapeutics

USA-based Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Danish drugmaker Santaris Pharma AS say that they have entered into a co-development and commercialization accord, which could earn the latter $200.0 million.
Under the terms of the agreement, they will focus on the development of two RNA antagonists based on the latter's Locked Nucleic Acid technology, namely the HIF-1a antagonist (SPC2968) and the Survivin antagonist (SPC3042). Enzon will make an $8.0 million upfront payment in return for an exclusive license to develop the two compounds, as well as six other agents from the Danish firm's portfolio in the USA and other territories outside Europe. Additionally the New Jersey-headquartered company is required to provide a further $3.0 million on the successful identification of pre-defined developmental milestones. Full financial terms of the deal were not provided.
