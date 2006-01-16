Enzon returns Fresenius' graft rejection drug

New Jersey, USA-based Enzon Pharmaceuticals says it is returning its rights to the drug candidate ATG-Fresenius S to Fresenius Biotech GmbH, a subsidiary of German drugs and medical technology group Fresenius AG.
The drug candidate is a polyclonal antibody preparation used for T-lymphocyte suppression to prevent organ graft rejection in organ transplant patients. Both companies say that they are committed to working together to assure a smooth transition for the current ongoing clinical trial for ATG-Fresenius S.
Enzon says that its decision was based on its ongoing efforts to redirect its R&D investments to projects strategically aligned with its business objectives, including an increasing focus on cancer and adjacent therapeutic areas. As part of the deal (Marketletter January 26, 2004), Enzon had exclusive marketing rights to the drug for North America, with first sales on the US market expected from 2007.
