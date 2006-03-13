Enzon swings to $286M loss in 4th-qtr 2005

The USA's Enzon Pharmaceuticals says that, for the three months ended December 31, 2005, it saw a net loss of $285.6 million, or $6.56 per diluted share, versus a break-even on a diluted per share basis for the comparable period of the previous year.

The group's performance during the period was significantly impacted by a $133.1 million non-cash write-down of intangible assets associated with its intravenous antifungal Abelcet (liposomal amphotericin B), a write-off of goodwill of $151.0 million.

Key product performances