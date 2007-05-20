Enzymotec's Sharp-PS improves TOVA score in ADHD

Israeli biotechnology firm Enzymotec presented strong data on its Sharp-PS PLATINUM in schoolchildren with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder at the 2007 annual meeting of the Pediatric Academic Societies, held in Toronto, Canada.

The study, which involved over 60 children, divided into three groups, found that the supplement consisting of conjugated phosphatidylserine and docosahexanoic acid, had a pronounced impact on their Test Of Variables of Attention (TOVA) scores, inasmuch as 60% of them presented asymptomatic total TOVA score at the end of the intervention.

"We find it very reassuring that the alleviated TOVA results, were highly correlated with the incorporation of this product into the blood components. It seems that conjugation of omega-3s to phospholipids have a significant beneficial effect on cognitive performance," said Dori Pelled, Enzymotec's chief technology officer.