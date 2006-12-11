Epeius reports strong data from Japanese trial of Rexin-G

The USA's Epeius Biotechnologies says that the first results of a safety and efficacy study conducted in Japan for intravenous Rexin-G, a tumor-targeted injectable gene therapy vector, in a broad spectrum of patients with chemo-resistant metastatic cancer, is promising. In this evaluation, the results from which will be presented at a medical conference in Tokyo, Japan, on December 16, 33% of patients in the low-dose group, and 53.3% in the higher-dose arm gained significant therapeutic benefit from simple intravenous infusions. According to Epeius, objective responses included tumor regression in a patient with laryngeal cancer, and regression of lung metastasis - confirmed by magnetic resonance imaging - in another patient with soft tissue sarcoma.