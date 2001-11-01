Epigenomics and MethylGene in cancer trial collaboration

Germany's Epigenomics and Canadian biopharmaceutical company MethylGenehave entered into a collaboration to investigate DNA methylation changes in patients enrolled into a Phase II trial of MethylGene's MG98 anticancer drug.

MG98 is an antisense oligonucleotide that targets DNA methyltransferase messenger RNA. The collaboration will allow the firms to see if changes in methylation patterns may allow physicians to select patients most likely to respond to the drug.

MG98 is currently in Phase II trials in several cancer indications, and is being developed in tandem with MGI Pharma.