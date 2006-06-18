Epigenomics enters cancer accord with Stanford University

Epigenomics AG, a Germany-based molecular diagnostics company developing tests based on DNA methylation, has entered into a research collaboration with the USA's Stanford University in the field of colorectal cancer.
Under the terms of the deal, Epigenomics and the Molecular Imaging Program at Stanford will determine potential complementary benefits in the use of DNA methylation markers developed for early detection of colorectal cancer and molecular imaging of the disease.
Epigenomics noted that, in oncology, more than 90% of all positron emission tomography scans are performed using (18F) fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) as a tracer which is taken up by most cells, but retained by tissues with high metabolic activity such as cancer tissue. DNA methylation, a process that directly influences transcriptional activity of multiple genes, often differs between healthy and diseased tissues and the firm hopes that changes in these patterns can be identified as markers for disease, such as cancer, or for predicting response to various drugs. Financial details of the accord were not disclosed.
